Carl Odell “Woody” Woods

Carl Odell “Woody” Woods, 71, a loving father, of Roxton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 A.M. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at Paris New Generation Church with the Rev. Shannon McGuire officiating. Burial will follow in the Roxton Restland Cemetery with Kraig (Devil) Fallwell, James Kenneth Yancey, Jesse William Purviance, Randy Joe Warnell, Donald A. Copeland, Thomas Lynn Woods and Mike David McClain serving as pallbearers.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to service.

