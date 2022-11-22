Carl Odell “Woody” Woods, 71, a loving father, of Roxton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 A.M. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at Paris New Generation Church with the Rev. Shannon McGuire officiating. Burial will follow in the Roxton Restland Cemetery with Kraig (Devil) Fallwell, James Kenneth Yancey, Jesse William Purviance, Randy Joe Warnell, Donald A. Copeland, Thomas Lynn Woods and Mike David McClain serving as pallbearers.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
Woody was born on Sept. 9, 1951 in Dallas, a son of, Ceyburn O. Woods and Grace L. Taylor Woods. Woody will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was always there for his family. Woody was a very gifted Harley mechanic, builder and welder.
Carl is survived by children; Kandy McGuire, and husband, Shannon McGuire, Fancy Woods, Casey Woods, Alexandria “Paigh” Ferguson, and husband, Kevin Ferguson; grandchildren, Darian Ryan, Kalyl McGuire, Noddia Ryan, Kyce Woods, Joshua Sanders, Cazmin Pereira, Ensley McGuire and Ozwin Ferguson; great grandchildren, Carsen McDonald, Ceidryn Ryan, Camden Ryan, Caylen Ryan, Saylor Pereira and Khloe Basham; brothers, Chris Woods, Robert Woods, deceased, Ray Woods, James Woods, Thomas Woods and a sister, Eva Essary.
