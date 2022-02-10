Gene Vernon Slagle, 92, of Arthur City, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Gene was born on Nov. 23, 1929 in the Chicota Bottom, to Maud and Dulcie McEntyre Slagle. Gene graduated from Chicota High School in 1947.
After graduating, Gene worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for 33 years and retired in 1981. Gene owned and operated B & S Printing in Irving, Texas for several years. Gene owned and operated Chicota Grocery & Cafe for approximately 20 years before retiring to spend time tending to his cattle and horses. He also loved spending time with his kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and his many, many friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Maud and Dulcie Slagle; brother, Kenneth Slagle; and his six sisters, Johnnie Border, Ruth Kropp, Dorothy Tolson, Charlene Slagle, Maxine Burgin and Laverne Jones. Also, wife, Alma Slagle; two sons, Joe Slagle and Jesse Slagle; and daughter-in-law, Tami Slagle.
Gene is survived by a daughter, Lisa Slagle Bowers and husband, Mike; two sons, Terry Slagle and Larry Slagle and wife, Morgan. Also, grandsons, Tanner Slagle and wife, Kati, Taylor Slagle and wife, Tristin, Bryan Slagle and wife, Taelor and KaSee Slagle; granddaughters, Blair Slagle Briscoe and husband, Walker, Amanda Bowers Brawner and husband, Ricky, Madison Slagle Cowden and husband, Caleb and Jordan Slagle Solich and husband, Brent. Also, his great-grandsons, Weston Briscoe, Nolan Brawner, Jaxson Solich and Declan Solich; his great-granddaughters, Brighton Slagle, Lettie Slagle, Timber Slagle, Julee Brawner, Emerie Brawner, Hannah Slagle, Hayden Slagle and Kegan Solich.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas. Funeral Services will be on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Chicota Baptist Church with Rickey Hayes officiating. Interment will be at Forest Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Tanner Slagle, Taylor Slagle, Bryan Slagle, KaSee Slagle, Jeffrey Slagle and Steve Burgin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Chicota Community Center, 444 CR 36850, Arthur City, TX 75411 or the Chicota Volunteer Fire Department, 5068 FM 197, Arthur City, TX 75411.
Services are being provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors.
