CLARKSVILLE — The dirt was flying late afternoon Tuesday as the groundbreaking ceremony for the renovations to Cheatham Elementary took place on the school’s campus.
“I am excited to get this started,” said Clarksville Independent School District Superintendent Kermit Ward. “I am really excited to meet the new friends at Tegrity Contractors. We had a meeting before the groundbreaking and it put me in a great mood because I saw the planning they have done.
“There has been a lot of work done planning and people will soon begin to see it,” Ward said.
“We are excited about this project.” said Roger Roulette, a co-founder and vice president of Tegrity. “We are excited to be part of changing the kids’ lives. It is not our largest project but it is definitely one of the most important.”
The work has already started at Cheatham as the Tegrity team has been checking for asbestos.
The work to reconfigure and expand the structure will begin Monday, according to Pete Busby, the East Texas director for the construction company.
“We are going to take out lockers and move some of the office space up front,” he said.
The new construction will add about 3,000 square feet to the existing building on Clarence Nix Jr. Drive. It will mostly be space for office personnel, he noted.
In addition to the buildout and renovation of the building, there will be a larger parking lot built on the grounds.
“This is the fruition of the almost $17 million bond passed last year,” Busby said of the project that his company spent almost a year securing the job.
“The project completion date is August of 2023. We are hoping to be ready for the start of the 2023 school year,” he said.
“It is a major East Texas project for Tegrity Contractors and we are looking forward to a strong working relationship with CISD,” he said.
Cheatham Elementary houses grades pre-K through the fifth grade and has 240 students enrolled this year.
In addition to school personnel and school board members, the mayor and city manager were there for the celebration.
“The city manager (Deana Smith) and I are both very excited about the start of construction and making the conditions better for students. We are happy to help them in any way we can,” said Mayor Ann Rushing.
“This is an exciting time for the students. There couldn’t be a better time to be a Clarksville Tiger,” Ward said.
