CLARKSVILLE — The dirt was flying late afternoon Tuesday as the groundbreaking ceremony for the renovations to Cheatham Elementary took place on the school’s campus.

“I am excited to get this started,” said Clarksville Independent School District Superintendent Kermit Ward. “I am really excited to meet the new friends at Tegrity Contractors. We had a meeting before the groundbreaking and it put me in a great mood because I saw the planning they have done.

