Paris Police responded to a theft call at 7:39 a.m.Monday, in the 2400 block of Lamar Ave. Officers arrested 44-year-old Charles Lee Fellors, of Paris. Fellors was found to have three outstanding warrants out of Lamar County.
One of the warrants charged Fellors with theft of property of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Fellors originally gave officers a false name, and police said they found a small amount of marijuana. Fellors was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Burglary reported on Pine Bluff St. Monday night
At 10:45 a.m. Monday, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2200 block of Pine Bluff St. It was reported that someone entered the residence through the back door and had stolen two nail air guns. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigate domestic violence incident
Paris Police spoke with a victim of an assault in the Police Department lobby at 12:17 p.m. on Monday. It was reported that the 22-year-old victim had been assaulted by the father of her child in the 2600 block of N Main St.
The victim said that the suspect had hit her in the head with the butt end of a pistol during an argument. The incident is under investigation.
Assault under investigation on Cherry St.
Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2400 block of East Cherry Street at 6:51 p.m. on Monday.
It was reported that a 23-year-old female assaulted a 53-year-old male and then attempted to hit him with a vehicle as she was leaving the scene. The male sustained minor injuries and the incident is under investigation.
