Diane Rodgers Merritt

Diane Rodgers Merritt

Paula “Diane” Rodgers was born on May 19, 1947, to Dorothy and Leo Rodgers in Paris, Texas. Diane attended Paris High School, Paris Junior College and East Texas State University, graduating in 1969 with a degree in English and Art.

Diane was lucky in love and in 1963 met her future husband, Michael “Mike” Dwayne Merritt when Diane was a junior and Mike a senior at Paris High School. Although they were students at the same time, they actually met at the Safeway where they both worked. Mike and Diane were married on Aug. 31, 1968 and soon moved to Orange County, California where they quickly became Californians for life and Diane began working for the Orange County Probation Department, retiring in 2003 after 30 years of service.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.