Diane Rodgers Merritt

Paula “Diane” Rodgers was born on May 19, 1947, to Dorothy and Leo Rodgers in Paris, Texas. Diane attended Paris High School, Paris Junior College and East Texas State University, graduating in 1969 with a degree in English and Art.
Diane was lucky in love and in 1963 met her future husband, Michael “Mike” Dwayne Merritt when Diane was a junior and Mike a senior at Paris High School. Although they were students at the same time, they actually met at the Safeway where they both worked. Mike and Diane were married on Aug. 31, 1968 and soon moved to Orange County, California where they quickly became Californians for life and Diane began working for the Orange County Probation Department, retiring in 2003 after 30 years of service.
Diane loved living near the ocean and the natural world. An accomplished artist in many mediums, Diane loved using watercolor to recreate scenes of nature and surroundings that spoke to her. These creations adorn the walls of Diane and Mike’s home and are a lasting gift for her husband and friends, always reminding them of her ability to create beauty all around us.
Diane passed away quietly after a long fight with cancer and joined her parents and her brother-in-law, Jack Merritt and his wife, Deanie Merritt in Heaven.
Diane is survived by her husband, Mike; her sister, Linda Tolleson; brother-in-law, Gary Tolleson; and niece, Amy Tolleson; her in-laws, Lawson and Sharon Merritt; nieces, Laura Merritt and Natasha Merritt and their families; and many friends who mourn her loss but rejoice in her homecoming.
A Celebration of Life for Diane will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at Coastal Community Fellowship in Fountain Valley, California.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of Diane’s giving spirit, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
