Luther Edward Templeton, 89, of Paris, left this life to glory in Heaven on Oct. 6, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1932 south of Bairdstown in Lamar County to Mitchell Templeton and Pauline McFadden.
He attended grade school locally and graduated from Delmar High School in 1951. After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and was awarded a purple heart and decorated for combat valor.
On returning home in 1953, he attended Paris Jr. College on the GI Bill and received an education in machine work and drafting. After a short period of work at Armour Foods, he went to work for Westinghouse and was employed at both Westinghouse, and later, North American Phillips, until he retired after nearly 39 years of dedicated service in 1992.
He had a busy and active retirement in running a cattle operation, beekeeping, gardening, raising catfish, tending a pecan orchard, as well as spending time with friends and grandchildren on his ancestral family ranch. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with family, hunting, fishing, traveling and had an avid interest in family history.
He married Peggy Allen of Paris in Sept. of 1955 and together they had three children, Ricky, Pam and Allen. He was a loving and caring husband and father. He often spoke of how proud he was of his children and grandchildren.
He was an active member of Glory Baptist Church and lived his religious faith through service, fairness, and kindness to others. He spent quite a bit of time in his retirement years looking after elderly relatives and attending to them in their time of need.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Peggy Templeton. He is survived by son, Ricky Templeton and wife, Debbie Allen, of the Slabtown area, and their family that includes grandson, Mitchell, his children and Luther’s great-grandchildren, Hayden and Leslie Templeton and granddaughter, Melissa Templeton. He is survived by daughter, Pam Stotts and husband, Ronnie, of the Atlas area, and their family that includes, grandchildren, Ronnie and Misty Stotts. He is survived by son, Allen Templeton and wife, Lana, of Milford, New Jersey, and their family that includes grandchildren, Ethan Templeton, Maddie Crafts, Miranda Smith and Avery Templeton and Luther’s great-grandchild, Eden Smith. He is survived by his sister, Margorie Massey; a sister-in-law, Emilie Templeton; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne.
He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who had the good fortune to know him.
Funeral Services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Glenn Michael officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
