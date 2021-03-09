Fire and rescue

MARCH 5 TO MARCH 9

Structure Fire

March 6

1:37 to 2:03 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road

March 7

3:34 to 3:44 a.m., 248 2nd St. SW

10:14 to 10:29 a.m., 1500 W. Houston St.

March 8

1:56 to 2:19 p.m., 2905 N. Main St.

Grass/Brush Fire

March 8

10:18 to 10:35 a.m., 4700 FR 195.

Trash Fire

March 5

9:03 to 9:16 p.m., 1427 W. Houston St.

March 7

7:59 to 8:21 p.m., 1400 W. Houston St.

Vehicle Fire

March 6

1:32 to 2:20 a.m., 1358

Fitzhugh Ave.

First Responder

March 5

8:09 to 8:23 a.m., 740 23rd St. SE

8:59 to 9:06 a.m., 520 8th St. SE

10:58 to 11:06 a.m., 134 14th St. NW

11:51 a.m., 12:03 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road

12:41 to 12:58 p.m., 3915 Sage Trail Drive

March 6

11:07 to 11:14 a.m., 1245 7th St. NE

2:51 to 3:01 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286

March 7

1:23 to 1:35 p.m., 340 29th St. NE

1:20 to 1:30 p.m., 19000 Highway 82 W

2:15 to 2:17 p.m., 4220 Primrose Lane

March 8

4:22 to 4:41 a.m., 720 Bunker St.

10:30 to 10:53 a.m., 1380 Clarksville st.

11:12 to 11:37 a.m., 2025 C. Collegiate Drive.

9:21 to 9:38 p.m., 1925 NE Loop 286.

9:21 to 9:57 p.m., 804 12th St. NE.

11:19 to 11:32 p.m., 1150 Van Zandt st.

March 9

2:24 to 2:41 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

March 8

11:39 a.m., to 12:01 p.m., 3rd Street SE/Clarksville Street.

Public Service

March 8

7:18 to 7:28 a.m., 566 3rd St. SW.

10:28 to 10:32 a.m., 336 8th St. SE.

10:30 to 10:42 a.m., 336 8th St. SE.

12:34 to 1:08 p.m., 140 42nd St. NE.

