MARCH 5 TO MARCH 9
Structure Fire
March 6
1:37 to 2:03 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road
March 7
3:34 to 3:44 a.m., 248 2nd St. SW
10:14 to 10:29 a.m., 1500 W. Houston St.
March 8
1:56 to 2:19 p.m., 2905 N. Main St.
Grass/Brush Fire
March 8
10:18 to 10:35 a.m., 4700 FR 195.
Trash Fire
March 5
9:03 to 9:16 p.m., 1427 W. Houston St.
March 7
7:59 to 8:21 p.m., 1400 W. Houston St.
Vehicle Fire
March 6
1:32 to 2:20 a.m., 1358
Fitzhugh Ave.
First Responder
March 5
8:09 to 8:23 a.m., 740 23rd St. SE
8:59 to 9:06 a.m., 520 8th St. SE
10:58 to 11:06 a.m., 134 14th St. NW
11:51 a.m., 12:03 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road
12:41 to 12:58 p.m., 3915 Sage Trail Drive
March 6
11:07 to 11:14 a.m., 1245 7th St. NE
2:51 to 3:01 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286
March 7
1:23 to 1:35 p.m., 340 29th St. NE
1:20 to 1:30 p.m., 19000 Highway 82 W
2:15 to 2:17 p.m., 4220 Primrose Lane
March 8
4:22 to 4:41 a.m., 720 Bunker St.
10:30 to 10:53 a.m., 1380 Clarksville st.
11:12 to 11:37 a.m., 2025 C. Collegiate Drive.
9:21 to 9:38 p.m., 1925 NE Loop 286.
9:21 to 9:57 p.m., 804 12th St. NE.
11:19 to 11:32 p.m., 1150 Van Zandt st.
March 9
2:24 to 2:41 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
March 8
11:39 a.m., to 12:01 p.m., 3rd Street SE/Clarksville Street.
Public Service
March 8
7:18 to 7:28 a.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
10:28 to 10:32 a.m., 336 8th St. SE.
10:30 to 10:42 a.m., 336 8th St. SE.
12:34 to 1:08 p.m., 140 42nd St. NE.
