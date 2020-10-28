Paris police arrested 33-year-old Audrick Royale Jordan, of Paris, at 3:16 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 3100 block of Pine Mill Road on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana of more than four ounces but less than five pounds.
The warrant stemmed from an investigation in September where Jordan attempted to mail the marijuana through parcel post.
Jordan was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
