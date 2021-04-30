Henry Randall Ground, 93, of Waco, formerly, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3 at the Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery, with the Rev. Barry Loving officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Ground, the son of Burt Ground and Martha Ann Nichols Ground, was born on Sept. 5, 1927, in DeSoto, Texas.
He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1944 and Texas A&M, College Station in 1948. Randall had a successful career as co-owner of Ground Brother’s Dairy in DeSoto until 1974, when he moved to Paris, Texas. He started Randall Ground Construction that focused on custom home building and remodeling. Randall enjoyed trout fishing, pheasant hunting and playing 84 with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Burt and Martha Ann Ground; a son, Monte Ground; and a brother, Edgar Ray Ground and his wife, Mickie.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Audra Gilliam Ground; daughters, Alisha Worley (Dan), of Waco and Ramona Bates (James), of Waco; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews including Mark and Rhonda Ground, of Paris and Leslie and Craig Harris, of Robinson; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
