Marie Burns, 90, of Paris, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center. Services celebrating Marie Burns will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m., for viewing at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel, 624 5th St. NE, Paris, Texas. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Hospitality Church of God in Christ, 409 Fitzhugh St., Paris, Texas. Interment will be at Restlawn Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Paris, Texas.
