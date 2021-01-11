Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of East Booth Street at 2:46 p.m. Friday for failing to display vehicle registration. During the stop and investigation, the passenger, 40-year-old David Wayne Green, of Paris, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Green was arrested and later taken to the Lamar County Jail. He was released Saturday on bonds totaling $5,500, jail records show.
Paris woman charged with meth possession
At 8:12 a.m. Saturday, police responded to suspicious activity at a residence in the 4100 block of Brandyn Place. Officers found that Reyna Elisabeth Davlin, 36, of Paris, had moved several bags of her personal items into the vacant residence. Officers contacted the owner, who said no one had permission to be inside the residence.
Davlin was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Davlin was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass and two outstanding Municipal Court warrants.
She was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning with bonds set at $8,000, according to online jail records.
Police charge Paris man with THC oil possession
Paris police saw a vehicle drive behind a building in the 3300 block of Clarksville Street that was closed for business at 4:48 p.m. Saturday. The officer made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and the investigation found the driver, 50-year-old George Charlie Roberts, of Paris, to be in possession of more than 4 grams of suspected THC oil.
Roberts was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Roberts was booked and taken to the Lamar County Jail, and he was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 190 calls for service and arrested 7 persons over the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.