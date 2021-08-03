JULY 31 to AUG. 3
Paris Police Department
Janiya Deszhane Hill, 19: Possession of marijuana.
Teaizia Monae Gray, 19: Possession of marijuana.
Corey Wayne Hart, 32: Driving while intoxicated third or more, driving while license invalid, unlicensed carrying weapon, resisting arrest, search or transport, driving while intoxicated second or more.
Jalen Juwan Hicks, 26: Unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Celina Marie Grimes, 32: Possession of a controlled substance schedule 1 and possession of a controlled substance schedule 3.
Payton Renee Barnes, 26: Violation of bond/protective order.
Dearies Dewayne Green, 29: Driving while intoxicated.
Kyle Dean Johns, 75: Driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license.
Jalen Juwan Hicks, 26: unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds.
Celina Marie Grimes, 32: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Sergio Munoz Cabrera, 23: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
Nicholas TyJuan Walters, 40: Criminal mischief, $100 to $750.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Lance Edward Fisher, 45: Driving while intoxicated and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Tessa Anniece Willis, 19: Assault causes bodily injury.
David Jose Somoza, 58: Duty on striking unattended vehicle.
Carla Sue Young, 60: Violation of parole.
Christina Diann Seymour, 46: Bond surrender/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Constable
Christoper Taylor Barnett, 30: Driving while license invalid, failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.