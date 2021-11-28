A celebration of life service for USN (Ret.) Lt. Larry Donald Moore Jr. will be held on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Larry D. Moore, Jr. gained his wings on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. He was 60 years old. Larry was born in Nebraska, but was well traveled thanks to his military service and love for adventure. He proudly served his Lord and country as an RN and critical care nurse for nearly 27 years. Anyone that knew Larry was aware of his love for football, computers, trains, cars and rock-n-roll. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 39 years and 11 months, Caren Wade Moore of Paris, Texas; children, daughter, Carressa Simmons and son, Lance Moore; grandchildren, Piper Simmons, Presley Simmons and Logan Moore; mother, Lucille Golden-McKeever; sister, Lynette Morgan; brother, Charles “Chuck” Golden; his father-in-law, Carl Wade; and numerous other loving extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Carol Wade; and his father, Larry Donald Moore Sr.
A full military honors service is to be scheduled at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery for close friends, service members and family to attend.
In lieu of flowers, Larry always requested that donations be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219, and if desired, the family requests that memorials be made in Larry’s name to the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial, P.O. Box 1133, Paris, TX 75461, toward the individual paver for Larry.
