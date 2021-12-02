Texas Department of Transportation officials announced a rehabilitation project on FM 64 in Delta County will begin Monday.
The contractor, DL Lennon Inc., was granted 224 working days, weather permitting, to complete this $4 million project. The target completion date for this project is January 2023, officials said.
The contractor will rehabilitate the existing roadway from its intersection with FM 128 to FM 1532, a distance of about 5.6 miles. This work will include widening the road from 22 feet to 24 feet, installing safety treatments to parallel and cross drainage structures, applying new road striping and installing new signs.
No road closures will occur, but occasional temporary lane closures will be necessary at times, officials said. The contractor will also upgrade the existing bridge railing at Jennings Creek. Temporary one-way traffic lights on site will guide traffic while this bridge rail work is underway.
Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. Avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Actor Matthew McConaughey has announced he won’t be challenging incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for the seat in the 2022 election. In a video posted Sunday night, he said political leadership was not a route he was choosing to take “at this moment.” Polls had shown McConaughey would have been a significant threat to Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Would you have voted for McConaughey as Texas governor?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.