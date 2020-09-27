First Federal Community Bank recently honored the following employees at a luncheon for years of service.
Patty Bryan is celebrating her 35th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. Patty is a Loan Assistant at the Downtown location.
Dianna McAulay is celebrating her 30th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. Dianna is a Loan Assistant at the Loop location.
Teena McDowra is celebrating her 30th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. Teena is an Assistant Vice President and Assistant Branch Manager at the Loop location.
Carolyn Drake is celebrating her 25thanniversary with First Federal Community Bank. Carolyn is an Assistant Vice President and Collection Officer at the Downtown location.
Tina Freelen is celebrating her 25th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. Tina is an Assistant Vice President of Deposit Services at the Downtown location.
Linda Smith is celebrating her 15th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. Linda works in the Customer Service Center at the Downtown location.
Lana Carlisle is celebrating her 15th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. Lana is a Customer Service Representative and the Teller Supervisor at the Mt. Pleasant branch.
Ashley Amerson is celebrating his 10th anniversary with First Federal Community Bank. Ashley is an Assistant Vice President and the Branch Manager of the Mt. Pleasant branch.
“We are blessed that these good people have made their career with our bank,” said Richard Amis, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board.
First Federal is observing its 98th year serving northeast Texas with two locations in Paris and branches in Clarksville and Mt. Pleasant.
