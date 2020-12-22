Delores Marie Schulz, 86, passed from this life on Dec. 18, 2020, in Paris, Texas.
She was born on July 24, 1934, in Julesburg, Colorado, to Peter and Lena Gerk. She was the oldest of five children.
She grew up on a farm outside of Sedgwick, Colorado. She attended school at Sedgwick where she graduated as Salutatorian of her Senior class.
She met the love of her life, Delvin Schulz, and they married on June 8, 1952 in Julesburg, Colorado at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. They were married for 54 years before his death. They raised five children, two boys and three girls, Marci, Curtis, Peggy, Clay and Penny.
They were farmers/ranchers in Sedgwick, Colorado until 1968 when they sold the feedlot and farm and moved to Satanta, Kansas where they farmed. Delores also began working at the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service.
In 1973 they sold their farm in Kansas and bought a ranch in Soper, Oklahoma where they raised cattle and farmed. Delores continued to work for the ASCS in Hugo until she retired in 2000. She was active in OKASCOE and the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hugo.
In 2000 Delvin and Delores moved from the ranch in Soper to Paris, Texas.
They travelled all over the US, Mexico and Puerto Rico in their travel trailer. They became "snowbirds" and spent their winters in the Rio Grande Valley at Edinburg, Texas.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Delvin Schulz; grandson, Nathan Schulz; parents, Pete and Lena Gerk; brothers, Jimmy Gerk and Robert Gerk.
Delores leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Marci Estep and husband, David, of Hugo, Oklahoma; son, Curtis Schulz and wife, Brenda, of Grant, Oklahoma; daughter, Peggy Yorks and husband, Kevin, of Waldport, Oregon; son, Clayton Schulz, of Silo, Oklahoma; daughter, Penny Spurlin, of Tuttle, Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and brother, Raymond Gerk, of Holyoke, Colorado; sister, Judy Grahl, of Pocatello, Idaho; and sisters-in-law, Melva Evans, of Sour Lake, Texas, Elaine Gerk Holyoke of Colorado and Carolyn Gerk, of Julesburg, Colorado; special friend, Norman Corbell, of Muskogee, Oklahoma; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, in Hugo, Oklahoma.
