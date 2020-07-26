Want some money back in your pocket for subscribing to your local newspaper? Want to help local businesses get money back for their advertising? Want to help your local newspaper fund the journalism you subscribe for? Now’s your chance.
U.S. Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Arizona, and Dan Newhouse, R-Washington, on July 16 introduced the Local Journalism Sustainability Act with the support of 15 Republican and Democrat co-sponsors, including Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas. The program is highly targeted, offers broad benefit and expires in five years.
Local newspapers for years before Covid-19 struggled financially as advertising, the single largest financial contributor to funding local journalism, migrated online, primarily to Google and Facebook. The pandemic accelerated the financial crisis, even leading The Paris News to take action to prevent closure. In April, the newspaper absorbed two vacant editorial department positions and reduced print frequency from six days a week to three. That increased our digital push, where news is published every day, at times even before it is printed.
Nationwide, more than 50 local newsrooms have closed since the pandemic began, Poynter recently reported. “And when you lose a small daily or a weekly, you lose the journalist who was gonna show up at your school board meeting, your planning board meeting, your county commissioner meeting,” said Penny Abernathy, a professor at the University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media. That impacts transparency and accountability, she said, and research shows taxes go up and voter participation goes down.
But now there’s federal action to offer a hand up, not a hand out. Here’s how the Local Journalism Sustainability Act will work:
Credit for advertising in local newspapers and local media: Businesses with fewer than 1,000 employees would be eligible for a five-year non-refundable tax credit to spend on advertising in local newspapers or local radio or television stations. The credit, up to $5,000 in the first year and $2,500 in each of the next four years, would cover 80% of advertising costs in the first year and 50% annually thereafter. This provision helps local businesses as well as local media companies.
Credit for local newspaper subscriptions: The act provides for a non-refundable tax credit of up to $250 per year to help cover the costs of subscriptions to local newspapers, in print or digital form, that primarily produce content related to news and current events. The credit would cover 80% of subscription costs in the first year, and 50% thereafter and helps consumers while incentivizing support of local news organizations.
Payroll credit for journalists: This five-year refundable tax credit could be used by local newspapers on compensation of its journalists up to $50,000 a year. The credit would cover 50% of compensation, up to $50,000, in the first year and 30% of compensation, up to $50,000, in each of the subsequent four years. This provision will go a long way toward ensuring that communities keep their local news coverage.
The 4th Congressional District lacks a representative at this time, but the office remains open. Reach out anyway, and then call on our neighboring representatives — Louie Gohmert (1st District) at 202-225-3035; Van Taylor (3rd District) at 202-225-4201; and Lance Gooden (5th District) at 202-225-3484 — to urge their support.
Klark Byrd
