Emiliano Jesus Lopez, three, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, April 9 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may call on the family beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Emiliano, the son of Jesus Armando Lopez and Ana Rodriguez, was born on Jan. 7, 2018, in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Survivors include his parents, Jesus and Ana; one brother, Giovanni Garcia; grandparents, Cristina Rodriguez, Alejo Rodriguez, Romana Reyes, Isidro Alvarez, Armando Lopez and Sandra Lopez; aunts and uncles, Dulce Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, Maria Vasquez and Jorge Alvarez.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
