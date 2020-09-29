Paris ISD and Dr. Kyle Jones’s office provides a flu shot clinic every year in late September or early October. This clinic was available for all Paris ISD employees and family members on Thursday, Sept. 24. Nurses from Dr. Jones’ office traveled to each campus to administer the shots. Employees currently enrolled in any PISD Health Insurance Plan were offered the vaccine at no charge. Other insurance providers were accepted and those without insurance were charged $35.
There were 198 Paris ISD employees and family members that received the flu shot this year from Dana Sherwood, RN for Dr. Jones. Sherwood has been administering the flu shot for Paris ISD for 15 years.
Paris ISD head nurse, Kay Grubb stated, “Spread the word, not the flu and get your flu shot this year.”
