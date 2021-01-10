HONEY GROVE — Potential Honey Grove ISD Board of Trustees members may file their intention to run for a seat between Wednesday and Feb. 12.
Office hours for filing will be 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the district’s administration office, 1206 N. 17th St. in Honey Grove. Applications may also be submitted to the address through the mail. The district has also included a link on its website to the Texas Ethics Commission for filers. Commission forms are available at ethics.state.tx.us/forms/coh/cohfrm.php.
