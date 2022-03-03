Mark Anthony Addy, age 69, passed from this life on Feb. 25, 2022.
Mark was born on April 28, 1952 to Gene Edward Addy and Dorothy Coward Addy, who both preceded him in death.
No one who met Mark will ever forget his infectious personality, his graciousness, his reliability, morals and undying love for his wife and family.
Mark was a master mason and endowed member of the East Trinity Masonic Lodge #157. He was a long time employee of Procter & Gamble where he made many lifelong friends, but then Mark made friends wherever he went.
Mark was an avid golfer, a proud business owner, a son, a husband, a brother, a father and a grandfather. He enjoyed being a role model to many through various acts such as coaching, mentoring and driving a school bus.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly Crawford; his children, Anthony Addy and Shari, Eric Addy and Tracy, Derek Crawford and Christy, Justin Crawford and Lay; daughter, Angie Allen Simmons; his first wife, Lauren Holloman Addy; siblings, Andy Addy, Sue Addy Gray and Thea Addy Cherry. The light of his life were his many grandchildren whom he lovingly referred to as “grandbrats”, Lauren Addy and Marty, Justin Addy and Johnna, Jake Addy and Maddy, Luke Addy, Kylie Crawford, Lincoln Crawford, Bailee Seelye, Wyatt Seelye, Parker McKee, Logan McKee; great-granddaughter, Elara.
He was preceded in death by Samuel Addy.
Mark had a large family that included a beloved aunt, Sarah, many nieces, nephews and cousins, that he considered to be immediate family. He loved hosting family events for them all. He thrived on the game of golf and made many lasting friendships at Pine Ridge Golf course, his home away from home. If you met Mark you were his friend and he always remembered your name, who you were related to and some important details of your life. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service has been set for Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the Addy family by visiting Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home : Paris, Texas (TX)
