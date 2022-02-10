Carmen Diane Robertson, of Cooper, was born on May 4, 1970 in Ft. Worth, Texas.
She passed away suddenly on Feb. 6, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.
Diane was the beloved daughter of Harold and Margaret Iglehart Robertson, of Cooper, who preceded her in death. She was also the granddaughter of the late Amos and Amelia Iglehart, of the Pacio community and the late Deb and Minnie Lee Robertson, of Cooper.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Marlana and Scotty Deatherage, of Cooper. She is also survived by nieces, Kara Turner, of Cooper and Whitney and husband, Mike Yates, of Chandler, Texas; as well as nephew, Aaron and wife, Mallory Deatherage, of Whitehouse, Texas. She also leaves behind her adored great-nephews, Levi Yates and Jameson and Maverick Turner; and great-nieces, Riley Yates and Landrey Deatherage.
Diane’s younger years were spent in the Pacio community and she later moved to Cooper with her parents. She was a student at Cooper ISD and then attended Educare day hab in Paris for many years where she thrived and made many friends.
Her last few years were spent in the home of Marlana and Scotty, where she was loved and well cared for. She enjoyed getting her nails done, going to Walmart, and spending time with family and friends. She was a unique person who surpassed all expectations in spite of her many limitations, including blindness and deafness. She never met a stranger and was excited to make new friends. She will be missed, but the family is comforted to know that she has been reunited with her parents and is in the arms of Jesus.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at the Delta Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Larry Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Delta Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Delta County Public Library, 300 W. Dallas Ave., Cooper, TX 75432.
There are three Republican candidates in the primary election seeking to be the next Texas House District 1 representative. With no Democrats in the primary, the winning candidate will be unchallenged in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.