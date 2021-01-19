Paris Police
JAN. 16 to JAN. 19

Paris Police Department

Christian Grant Paden, 19: Driving while intoxicated.

David Thomas Ogas, 45: Theft of property.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Jataurius Keshaun Council, 20: Possession of marijuana, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, theft of a firearm, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Laurika Dolores Thomas, 20: Possession of marijuana, speeding, no liability insurance.

J’Quarius Datwan Wallace, 23: Possession of marijuana, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, theft of a firearm, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Deonta Deojon Penny, 30: Capias pro fine/public intoxication.

Michelle Leann Roach, 24: Motion to revoke/criminal trespass habitation/shelter/superfund/infrastructure.

John William Crabtree, 39: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.

