JAN. 16 to JAN. 19
Paris Police Department
Christian Grant Paden, 19: Driving while intoxicated.
David Thomas Ogas, 45: Theft of property.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jataurius Keshaun Council, 20: Possession of marijuana, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, theft of a firearm, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Laurika Dolores Thomas, 20: Possession of marijuana, speeding, no liability insurance.
J’Quarius Datwan Wallace, 23: Possession of marijuana, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, theft of a firearm, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Deonta Deojon Penny, 30: Capias pro fine/public intoxication.
Michelle Leann Roach, 24: Motion to revoke/criminal trespass habitation/shelter/superfund/infrastructure.
John William Crabtree, 39: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
