Paris City Council is expected to confirm the city manager’s appointment of Timothy DeGhelder as Paris Public Library Director, announce the mayor’s first round of Yard of the Month awards and act on a proposal to change the name of Martin Luther King Jr. Park to the Joan Mathis Park when the Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Other agenda items include approval of the Paris Economic Development Corp 2021-2022 budget, the appointment of members to the city’s various boards and commissions and the appointment of councilors to serve as liaisons. The Council will conduct a public hearing and possibly take action on an ordinance to reclassify an area between Pine Bluff, Graham, 3rd NW and 3rd NE Streets from a central district to commercial district.
