The Salvation Army in Paris continued to offer its services in August, including rent assistance, a bread line and soup kitchen and a mental health crisis hotline. The nonprofit also provides indigent people with donations of clothing, hygiene products and other essentials they may need.
The organization’s social services work for August includes:
• 20 men cases, 29 women cases and 74 family cases, which helped 369 people.
• There were 91 food boxes given out, which feed 287 people.
• There were 19 clothing vouchers given.
• 823 people were served through the soup kitchen.
• The bread line served 711 people. That occurs Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
The Salvation Army is up against some challenges as the Covid-19 pandemic continues. The challenges include:
• A decrease in monetary donations due to the financial impacts of the pandemic. That’s affected the social services and feeding programs.
• Financial gaps to pay for a fire sprinkler system for The Salvation Army Corps building and emergency shelter. The cost to install the fire sprinkler system is estimated to be up to $100,000. The Salvation Army has raised about $65,000.
• Ongoing funding to operate the emergency shelter. The cost estimated for monthly operation of 30 beds is $13,500.
• A lack of volunteers for the thrift store, social services and daily feeding program.
• A need for volunteers to help with the upcoming Angel Tree Program and volunteers to serve as bell ringers to at kettle locations during the Christmas shopping season.
“We appreciate your prayers and support,” Salvation Army Major Frankco Higdon said.
