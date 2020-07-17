The Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage across our country. It is now affecting Texans and Americans across the South in record numbers. It feels inevitable that we or someone we know will develop Covid-19. However, the infection may be asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic or severe.
If one does develop Covid-19, what should one do? Are there any treatments for it? These are good questions. Scientists are working hard to develop effective treatments and vaccines against coronavirus. So, where are we right now?
To understand treatments for Covid-19, we first need to identify the three stages of it’s infection — Stage one, when we get infected (the virus enters our cells); stage two, when the virus divides and grows inside the cells; and stage three, when the virus and inflammatory response damages our organs. Treatments may be directed towards any of these three stages.
Prevention remains our best hope of combating Covid-19. Social distancing, masking and hand hygiene are proven methods to mitigate the effects of coronavirus infection. Once a person is infected with coronavirus, most patients usually will have mild symptoms. Rest, hydration and medications to help relieve fever and pain are helpful in these situations. If the infection becomes more severe or affects breathing, medical attention is necessary.
Most drugs being developed for Covid-19 act to kill or prevent replication of coronavirus inside cells. Many antiretrovirals (drugs that work against a class of viruses called retroviruses) are being studied — most prominent among them is Remdesivir. This drug was initially developed for but failed against ebola. Then it showed some efficacy against MERS (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome), and now it may be our best hope against Covid-19.
A study published in the Lancet showed a faster time to clinical improvement (among patients with Covid-19) with use of this drug. A subsequent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed promising results with faster recovery among sick patients, including a statistically significant difference (reduced patients’ time in the hospital by about four days, from around 15 to 11). FDA has approved emergency use authorization for Remdesivir. Remdesivir is also in trials in combination with other drugs (for example with Baricitinib, a drug used for rheumatoid arthritis, and with Tocilizumab). Remdesivir is given intravenously, but an inhaled version is under development.
A second class of treatment that is promising is convalescent plasma. This is a treatment that uses plasma from people who have recovered from Covid-19, in order to use their antibodies to attack coronavirus. An initial study in Houston showed that the majority of hospitalized patients treated with convalescent plasma improved. Even though this was a small study, it was encouraging and now many academic centers are running trials with this. It is even being administered off study — an estimated 25,000 patients have already been transfused in the United States.
The antibodies that attack Covid-19 can also be made in the laboratory, and these treatments are called monoclonal antibodies. Antibodies from a patient who has recovered are cloned and can be produced in mass quantities. Many biotech companies are developing monoclonal antibodies to treat patients with Covid-19.
Another mechanism to treat Covid-19 is to block the cytokine storm (the widespread inflammation in the body caused by this virus). Drugs including many immune-suppressants are being studied to prevent the cytokines storm and reduce respiratory failure/ARDS. Dexamethasone (a cheap, widely used steroid) uses this same anti-inflammatory mechanism, and a study in England showed that use of Dexamethasone reduced deaths by about a third in people who were on ventilators. A drug called Tocilizumab, an inhibitor of interleukin-6, has shown some efficacy in small trials.
Hydroxychloroquine was among the first drugs to have positive results in treating coronavirus infection based on an initial report from China. Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are drugs used to treat malaria and rheumatoid arthritis. After that initial report, subsequent trials suggested not only a lack of benefit from these drugs but also a risk of arrhythmias and death. Turns out that these negative trials suffered from bias and improper methodology and were retracted. So the jury is still out on Hydroxychloroquine. Clinical trials are ongoing and some small trials do show a benefit in mild cases.
Finally, vaccines remain our best hope to combat Covid-19 over the long term. Many efforts are ongoing internationally to develop a potential Covid-19 vaccine. These vaccine candidates could be an mRNA vaccine or use a portion of the virus proteins. Even though there have been promising early efficacy results with several vaccines, safety data is pending and widespread approval and use appears to be at least six months to a year out.
We are all in this together. The scientists are developing new therapies and vaccines; the providers on the front lines are taking care of those infected. But all of us can assist in combating this pandemic. It is imperative that we wear a mask when we go out in public, maintain social distancing, practice good hand hygiene, and use common sense and ethical measures to protect ourselves and others around us. The pandemic will be over, but let’s make sure that we come out of it strong and healthy. And for those who have recovered from Covid, please donate plasma as this can make a difference.
