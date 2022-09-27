The Downs Syndrome Society with its REACH Center for children with disabilities received the foundation’s Gerald Bawcum Award for Community Service. Kristina Crites of the center speaks after accepting the honor from Glen Bawcum in the background at the far right.
Photos by Tony Corso/Special to The Paris News
Nashville artist Dylan Wheeler entertained for the event.
More than 200 guests spent a pleasant evening at Drakes Party Barn in Powderly on Saturday at the St. Joseph’s Community Foundation’s 24th annual Underwriters Texas Ball.
“It was an amazing evening,” foundation executive director Louisa Kessell said about the event expected to net the foundation well over $80,000 from both contributions from the event’s numerous underwriters as well as proceeds from both live and silent auctions.
“I am more than grateful for the supportive community we serve,” Kessell said. “Since the foundation’s inception in 2004, we have given out over $2.1 million in educational grants and community grants supporting medical care.”
The Down Syndrome Society with its REACH Center for children with disabilities received the foundation’s coveted Gerald Bawcum Award for Community Service presented by Glen Bawcum.
Paris Regional Medical Center served as premier underwriter as it has in recent years. Other underwriters included beesweetparisgifts, Paris Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, Paris Vineyards Winery, Tijerina Urology Clinic, Quality Care Er, Richard Drake Construction, Dr. Ernest Cockran & family in memory of Eddie Clement, Texas Oncology — Paris and The Bawcum family.
The live auction brought in more than $18,000 with the highest priced item being a chauffeured wine country and gourmet Napa wine train experience garnering $10,000. Other items included an all inclusive Mexico luxury resort vacation, a 3 day/2 night stay at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas and tickets to George Strait Live in Vegas among other items.
Nashville artist Dylan Wheeler entertained with his blending of rock and alternative genres and guests enjoyed a variety of food offerings by Hole in the Wall with desserts by Cottage Farms. Diners enjoyed entrees at four stations that featured a taste of Italy with chicken alfredo and pasta marinara, a Mexican fiesta of street tacos, a southern comfort offering of chicken and waffles and a slider station featuring gourmet burgers and pulled pork sliders.
Prior to the sale of Christus St. Joseph’s Health System in 2003, Christus Health established the St. Joseph’s Community Foundation to perpetuate the legacy of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word and their 92-year tradition of improving the availability and effectiveness of medical care in the Red River Valley.
The foundation provides funding for area programs that focus on improving the delivery of health-care services. In awarding grants, the foundation places a particular emphasis on programs that serve the medically underserved and those that are in financial need, and whose mission and values are compatible with those of the foundation.
