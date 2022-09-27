More than 200 guests spent a pleasant evening at Drakes Party Barn in Powderly on Saturday at the St. Joseph’s Community Foundation’s 24th annual Underwriters Texas Ball.

“It was an amazing evening,” foundation executive director Louisa Kessell said about the event expected to net the foundation well over $80,000 from both contributions from the event’s numerous underwriters as well as proceeds from both live and silent auctions.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

