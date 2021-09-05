SEP. 2 to SEP. 4
Paris Police Department
Paula Flores, 40: Driving while intoxicated.
Gwendolyn Biggerstaff, 53: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
Shequavious Tatiyan Sanders, 26: Bond surrender/theft of property, less than $100, with previous conviction. bond surrender/criminal trespass.
Diego Matthew Fennell, 25: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, bond surrender/theft of property, less than $100, with previous conviction.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Sakoya Menyett Dillard, 25: Resist arrest/search/transport.
Cornell Johnson III, 20: Assault causes bodily injury.
David Charles Davidson, 48: District court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Charles Roberts Jamerson, 44: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
