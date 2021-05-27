Softball-7.jpg
Rivercrest starting pitcher Macy Childres was recently named her district’s first team pitcher. Pictured, she winds up in a game against rival Detroit in April.

 Paris News File Photo

District honors for local softball athletes continued to roll in for Red River Valley athletes this week. The most recent to be announced was District 17-2A, home of the Red River County teams, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels and the Detroit Lady Eagles.

 

District 17-2A Region II

All-District First Team: Macy Childres, Rivercrest; Rylie Huddleston, Rivercrest;Maddison Gaddis, Detroit; Ayanna Smith, Detroit; Alanna Harris, Detroit

All-District Second Team: Logan Huddleston, Rivercrest; Mckenzie Walton, Rivercrest; Anna Guest, Rivercrest; Abby Ross, Rivercrest, Alexist Case, Rivercrest; Cheyenne Snodgrass, Detroit; Braylin Craig, Detroit; Bryanna Brown, Detroit

All-District Honorable Mention: Avery Martin, Rivercrest

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

