District honors for local softball athletes continued to roll in for Red River Valley athletes this week. The most recent to be announced was District 17-2A, home of the Red River County teams, the Rivercrest Lady Rebels and the Detroit Lady Eagles.
District 17-2A Region II
All-District First Team: Macy Childres, Rivercrest; Rylie Huddleston, Rivercrest;Maddison Gaddis, Detroit; Ayanna Smith, Detroit; Alanna Harris, Detroit
All-District Second Team: Logan Huddleston, Rivercrest; Mckenzie Walton, Rivercrest; Anna Guest, Rivercrest; Abby Ross, Rivercrest, Alexist Case, Rivercrest; Cheyenne Snodgrass, Detroit; Braylin Craig, Detroit; Bryanna Brown, Detroit
All-District Honorable Mention: Avery Martin, Rivercrest
