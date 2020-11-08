The Reno City Council will allow public comment on any issue before receiving monthly reports from the police, public works and volunteer fire departments at their 6 p.m. meeting Monday.
The council will finalize year-end budget amendments for the 2019-20 fiscal year and review a standpipe renovation proposal from Hayter Engineering. They will discuss using Coronavirus Relief Fund money to purchase equipment, review lease agreements for installing antenna towers, as well as a public property finance contract for the purchase of a $54,494 vehicle for the police department.
