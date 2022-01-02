Paris Junior College has announced it has received funding for support services for students enrolled in the college’s Industry Readiness Course, scheduled to begin this month.
“The Industry Readiness Course is a five (5) week course, totalling 80 hours, meeting Monday through Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The only prerequisite is that the student have a high school diploma or GED,” said Rita J. Pringle, director of continuing education. “Students will receive the following certifications: OSHA 10-Hour, Fall Protection and Forklift certification and training in mathematics, logistics, electrical hazard, blueprint reading and more.”
Paris Junior College’s Industry Readiness Course provides access to entry-level positions so students may obtain the on-the-job training to qualify for the high demand occupations. The program will also equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to pursue additional training in related college workforce programs and certifications.
“If a student registered for each class individually, the cost would be $2,400,” Pringles said. “This Texas Reskilling and Upskilling for Education grant is providing scholarships for students wanting to attend the training. The student must complete the entire program. Certifications will be awarded at the end of the training.”
Pringle said several local businesses are interested in students that successfully complete this program.
“PJC was also awarded dollars to be used for student support services as needed,” Pringle said. “PJC didn’t receive a lot of money but we might be able to help some students in the Industry Readiness Course with transportation to and from class.”
The course is available at the Paris Junior College-Paris campus beginning Jan. 10 to Feb. 15, Monday through Friday classes, and from Jan. 15 to Feb. 13, Saturday and Sunday classes. The course has also been scheduled for June 18 through July 24 for Saturday and Sunday classes.
At the Paris Junior College-Greenville campus, the course is slated for May 7 to June 12, Saturday/Sunday classes. At the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs campus, classes are set for Feb. 14 to March 24, Monday through Thursday and March 26 to May 1, Saturday/Sunday classes.
A new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 46% of Americans in Generation Z, those age 13 to 24, said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared to 36% of Millennials and 31% of Generation X. Have you experienced similar negative impacts from the pandemic?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.