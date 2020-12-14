Glynn H. Penn, 80, of Sumner, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Little Vine Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home onSunday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Glynn, the son of Hershal and Irene Carley Penn, was born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Roxton, Texas. He graduated from Central High School in 1958. He married Peggy Leonard on April 11, 1959, in Sumner, Texas where they made their home.
His career spanned over 37 years with the Texas Department of Transportation before he retired in 1995. He served as a deacon for many years and was currently a member of Southside Baptist Church. He raised cattle most of his life and loved having his son and grandsons working beside him. He was a loving husband, father and the best Poppa ever.
His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Peggy; children, Randy Penn, Darlene Tye, Stacy Hill and husband, Steven; grandchildren, Dana Boyden and husband, Robert, Stephanie Laffitte and husband, Daniel, Kyle Penn and wife, Whitney, Dori McGee and husband, Joel, Shelby Leonard and husband, Kody, Skylar Hill, Derek Tye and Sloane Hill; great-grandchildren, Blake Boyden, Karis Boyden, Zoey McGee, Knox Penn, Brandon Laffitte, Alli McGee, Kaleb Boyden, Nash Penn and Kolton Laffitte; one sister, Tommie Keith and husband, Rob; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steven Hill, Kyle Penn, Derek Tye, Joel McGee, Robert Boyden and Kody Leonard. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Dockrey, Bruce Parson, Dwayne Parson, Bill Barton, the Men’s Sunday School Class at Southside Baptist Church, Thomas Roach, Benny Fields, Mark Buster, Jim Hall and Robert Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Southside Baptist Church, debt retirement fund, 790 Old Jefferson Road, Paris, TX 75460.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
