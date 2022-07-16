Charles Hardy and Betty Hardy

A memorial service for Charles “Chuck” Hardy and Betty Hardy, both formerly, of Powderly, Texas, will be on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at Gospel Lighthouse Church, Hwy 271, Powderly, Texas, with Pastor Chris Kelley, the Rev. Mickey Kelley and the Rev. Matthew Kelley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Chuck passed away on Nov. 8, 2021 and Betty passed away on June 30, 2022 in Mayflower, Arkansas.

Cremation Services were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home and A Natural State of Mayflower, Arkansas.

Memorial services are under the care of Roden-Pryor Funeral Home in Paris, Texas.

