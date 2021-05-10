Melba Joyce Nethery, 84, of Paris passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Services will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel with Leslie Thomas officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Melba was born on March 13, 1937 to Charlie and Ruby Allen, in Bethel, Oklahoma.
She is survived by her husband, Manuel Virgil Nethery; son, Steve Nethery and wife, Brenda; daughter, Beverly Parker and husband, Gary; brothers, Gary Allen, Mike Allen and Rickey Allen; sisters, Kathleen Winkler and Sue Bowland; granddaughter, Stephanie Thomas and husband, Leslie; grandchildren, Brad and Chayanna Miller, Chasey and Aaron Brown; great-grandchildren, Jackie and Keyla Berry, Ariel Donaldson, Dylan Hensler, Cody and Justyn Berry, Meagan and Zach Brown, Clayton Thomas, Shelbi and Chris Barnes, Carlie Miller, Caleb Miller, Conner and Colby Tucker; great-great-grandchildren, Garrett Brown, Ridge Brown, Kolt Berry, Tatum Barnes, Brayden Barnes, Riley Barnes, Rayna Maia, Kyra Sikes, Railee Emma Harrel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Larry Allen, Charlie Allen, Harold Allen; sister, Bettye Mason.
Pallbearers will be Zach Brown, Cody Berry, Jackie Berry, Marvin Allen and Dylan Hensler.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.