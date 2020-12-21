David Lynn McLaughlin, 66, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, with Father Gavin Vaverk officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
David, the son of Elie and Ruby Roach McLaughlin, was born on Jan. 6, 1954, in Paris.
He graduated from Powderly High School, and he joined the United States Air Force in 1971. He was stationed at Carswell Air Force Base. In 1973, he received his discharge to help his dad cut cedar and bois d ’arc posts.
He opened an appliance repair business in 1975, in Hugo. Oklahoma. In 1976, David joined the Air Force for the second time as “Direct Duty”. He chose Tinker Air Force Base and lived in Midwest City, Oklahoma until he met his wife Linda Lyn. He was then stationed in Enid, Oklahama.
In 1985, he received orders to station at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines. He remained there until his retirement from the military. He moved back to Paris, Texas to be close to his family. David and Linda Lyn vacationed in the Philippines many times. That’s where he met and became close to Linda Lyn’s family. They loved and cared for him very much.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Lyn Carique Calico McLaughlin; two daughters, Anitra Jacqlean McLaughlin Babcock and husband, Steve Babcock, of Hugo, Oklahoma and Johnetta Darlene McLaughlin Cunningham, of Corpus Christi, Texas; a sister, Sherry McLaughlin Doyal; along with several nieces and nephews here in the states, Hong Kong, Manila and Iloilo City, Philippines. They loved their uncle Lolo so much.
His hobbies included singing, dancing, fishing and bowling.
David also loved their three four legged kiddos, Chi-Chi, Missy Mely and Gizma Lyn. On Wednesdays and Saturdays he would cut duck jerky and give it to them one piece at a time.
He was a wonderful husband and my best friend. We will miss him so much. Rest in peace Honey Ko. You are my angel, watch over me.
All his friends in the military and here in Paris, Texas will miss him.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
