Church members, people just wanting to give back to the community and the Paris chief of police all showed up for Calvary Chapel’s blood drive Tuesday at the church which put on the drive with the help of phlebotomists from Carter BloodCare.

“I think it is good for us as a church to give people the opportunity to give blood to help the community,” said Justin Golden, the senior pastor of the nondenominational church on Clarksville Street. “I am thankful for the people of Calvary Chapel Paris, and others for coming out to give.”

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

