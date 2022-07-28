Church members, people just wanting to give back to the community and the Paris chief of police all showed up for Calvary Chapel’s blood drive Tuesday at the church which put on the drive with the help of phlebotomists from Carter BloodCare.
“I think it is good for us as a church to give people the opportunity to give blood to help the community,” said Justin Golden, the senior pastor of the nondenominational church on Clarksville Street. “I am thankful for the people of Calvary Chapel Paris, and others for coming out to give.”
Golden related people giving blood to Jesus’ sacrifice for mankind.
“For us as a church, it is the opportunity to give blood the way Jesus gave his blood,” he said. “The blood given can help give life.”
One of those who gave blood was a new member to the ranks of blood donors.
“It was my first time to give,” said Steve Anderson, who is a grandfather, and was a little hesitant to donate. “My wife kept pushing me to do it.”
But he said he had worried for nothing.
“It was fine. I was a little skeptical, but it was good.” Anderson said. “It didn’t hurt a bit, I didn’t get queasy and they gave me a cookie.”
His wife, Janet, a veteran blood donor, got turned away today as she was told her iron level didn’t meet the standard Tuesday.
She said it was likely due to all the coffee she drank as coffee is one of the items that can inhibit iron absorption.
“I just won’t drink coffee the next time,” she said.
Paris resident Alexis Dudley Johnson was another veteran blood donor who was on hand to give.
“I just try giving back,” she said of her donation. “I used to give all the time when I was in high school and college prepandemic. When I saw this I said, why not.”
Paris Police Chief Richard Salter participated in the Calvary blood drive to pour salt in the Paris firefighters’ wounds after the police won the Battle of the Badges blood drive last week.
“I had to go out of state, so I missed that blood drive,” Salter said. “I am just adding one more donation to our sound victory.
“It is all in fun,” he said of the friendly competition among police and firefighters. “This helps the community.”
Corbin Anderson, who is the church’s administrative pastor, was another first-time donor.
“I love the cause,” he said. “I think it is great to contribute to the cause of saving someone’s life.”
He said he has held off on donating for so long because getting jabbed by a needle is not on his list of favorite things to do.
“I have wanted to do it before, but I have this thing about needles,” he said, noting he did not watch the needle go into his arms when he donated blood.
“It was good,” he said of the experience. “But I don’t really know what I was expecting, so it was fine.”
Sally Coston, the administrative assistant at the church, was one of the organizers of the event.
“I think Carter BloodCare does a great job for both donors and recipients,” she said. “They are great to work with, and they are very kind and appreciative.”
She, too, felt that donating is a good deed to be able to do.
“I think it is a wonderful way for us to bless those in need,” she said. “I think as Christians and believers we should be willing to share our blood with others. Jesus shed his blood for us, so we should be willing to share ours with those who need it.
“We had an excellent turnout today. Carter BloodCare set a goal of 20 whole blood units for this drive. We had 40 people attempt to donate and they collected 35 units,” Coston said. “We were happy to help, as there is a shortage in the summer.”
“This is our second one. We did one on Good Friday in April,” said Golden, who also donated blood. “There is always a need for blood. Hopefully, we can do this for the next few years.”
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.