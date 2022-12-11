Catherine Elizabeth Speairs Webb, 90, of Paris, Texas, passed from this life into eternal life on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Medical City in Plano, Texas.
Family visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, Paris, Texas. The funeral service will follow at the same location at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Catherine was born on Aug. 24, 1932, in Paris, Texas, the daughter of Davis Conner Speairs and Margaret Shea Speairs. She attended Miss Baker’s Little School, Rosa Pearson Elementary, Paris High School, Texas Women’s College and Paris Junior College. Catherine served in special education as a teacher aide at First Ward Elementary School, Paris, Texas, as well as a life skills teacher at Paris Regional Habilitation Center. She was also involved in Special Olympics, Lamar County Jail Ministries, and as a sponsor in International Children’s Ministries.
Catherine was proud to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church and Faith Presbyterian Church. Catherine’s passion and joy in her life was her Christian faith and her family.
She was married to Troyce Taylor of Winnsboro, Texas, on Dec. 8, 1950, and was the devoted Matriarch to five children, 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Catherine loved to travel in her beloved America, as well as her favorite places of Ireland and Israel. She found great joy in the Lord’s beautiful creations such as flowers, nature, and the celestial heavens.
Catherine is survived by son, Chris Taylor of Quitman, Texas; daughter, Becky Ley and husband, Wayne Ley of Richmond, Texas; daughter-in-law, Michele Taylor of Blossom, Texas; son, Scott Taylor and wife, Tammie Taylor of Whiteright, Texas; son, Kevin Taylor and wife, Debra Taylor of Flint, Texas; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, whom she adored and was lovingly known by as Grammi; and six nieces and nephews.
Those preceded in death are father, Conner Speairs of Paris, Texas, and mother, Margaret Shea Wyatt of Paris, Texas; husband, Gary Webb of Howland, Texas; son, Philip Taylor of Blossom, Texas; sister, Mary Conner Ashmore of Bonham, Texas; brother, Philip Speairs of Roxton, Texas; and brother-in-law, Coach Nolan Ashmore of Bonham, Texas.
