POWDERLY — Neighbors in the Powderly area felt their houses shake from a blast over a mile away Saturday night when a propane tank inside a storage shed off of CR 44060 exploded.
“One of the deputies told me that he was several miles away, and just happened to be looking in that direction, and saw this huge glow, like an orange ball of fire, shoot up in the air,” Powderly Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Roger Bussell said.
Bussell said his department and the Chicota VFD responded to the blast, but no firefighters or residents were injured. The explosion was caused by a propane heater that was left on and was close enough to another propane tank, Bussell said.
“The heater evidently had some combustible material close to it. It ignited, started a fire inside the shed and there were several propane tanks in there,” Bussell said. “One of them was large, it was about a 100-pound tank, and it was an older type of propane tank that did not have a pressure relief valve. So as the fire got hotter and hotter, that propane cylinder began to swell, and eventually ruptured, and when it ruptured, it blew that building apart.”
Bussell said although the family’s home was directly next to the shed, the explosion did not damage the house, however, it did blow through a cedar fence on the property.
The storage shed was a complete loss, and Bussell said unfortunately, the owner had all of his Christmas gifts, along with several firearms, in the shed.
