Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is sending cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for August, 17.4% more than in August 2020. The allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.
Much of the growth in sales tax revenue fell off for all but one city in Lamar County, according to the comptroller’s data. That city, Deport, saw sales tax revenue grow 69.34% for the period to $8,131.51, up from $4,801.62. For the year, Deport has received $51,650.10, up 55.82% over 2020 collections.
Three taxing cities continued to see positive sales tax growth by single digit percentages. Paris, the economic center of the region, led the pack with sales tax revenue of more than $1.06 million, up 7.1% over the same period last year. For the year, sales tax collections in Paris are up 17.59% to more than $7.38 million.
Toco’s sales tax revenue grew 3.4% for the period to $1,869.41, pushing its year-to-date total to $15,746.43, up 10.52% over 2020. And Reno’s sales tax revenue for the period was up 1.61% to $32,982.45. For the year, Reno sales tax revenue is up 23.2% to $251,259.05.
Roxton saw the greatest slip in sales tax revenue for the period, down 15.64% to $2,096.76. Year-to-date, the city’s sales tax collections are up 8.8% to $16,233.60. Sun Valley also saw sales tax revenues slide, down 5.47% to $4,053.23, leaving its year-to-date total up 10.56% to $33,315.74. And Blossom’s sales tax revenues fell 2.98% to $12,663.34 for the period. For the year, the city’s sales tax collections are up 4.66% to $91,964.39.
Sales tax revenue for Lamar County itself also is up this month. The county received $417,460.41, up 6.24% over the same period in 2020. The year-to-date total is more than $3.01 million. That’s up 14.86% over 2020’s collections.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections fell for a second month, this time down 14.18% to $36,252.59. Year-to-date sales tax revenue also is down 3.07%, coming in at $263,696.81. Delta County saw an increase in sales tax revenue, up this month 14.22% to $12,594.21. For the year, the county is up 40.03% to $112,987.07. Fannin County’s sales tax revenue for the month rose, up 22.83% over the same period last year to $165,291.47. For the year, Fannin County’s allocations are up 24.03% to more than $1.15 million.
County seats also saw a mixed bag of sales tax revenues, with Clarksville’s down just 2.75% to $52,814.84 this month, pushing the year-over-year comparison up 33.07% to $429,505.89 while Bonham’s monthly collection was up 16.86% to $255,166.21, for a year-over-year growth of 13.28% to more than $1.71 million. Cooper’s sales tax revenue came in 26.54% higher in the month-to-month comparison at $18,831,01. For the year, Cooper’s revenue is up 16.45% to $132,410.75.
Other local taxing communities include Bogata, which saw sales tax revenue fall again for an allocation this month of $9,648.93, down 50.18% when compared to the same period last year. The city’s year-to-date sales tax revenue is down 48.92% to $65,942.43, according to the comptroller’s data. Also in Red River County, Detroit’s collections were down 1.59% to $6,288.62 for the month. For the year, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 10.08% to $44,555.97.
In Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were up 29.65% to $44,486.44. Year over year, the city’s sales tax revenue is up 21.63% to $265,710.59.
In Delta County, Pecan Gap’s sales tax allocation for the period is up 51.37% to $1,251.50. For the year, the community’s sales tax revenue is down 4.26% to $5,884.29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.