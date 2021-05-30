Gwendoline “Chris” Rich Smith, 93, of Blossom, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services have been set for Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 2 p.m., at East Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Henry Blackmon officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Chris was born in North Hampton, England, on Feb. 16, 1928, to Arthur and Lily Olivia Jackson Rich.
She is survived by her children, Imogene Mounce, Cheryl Granberry and Nick Smith and wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Bobby Mounce, Sherry Mounce, Jessica Roberts, Nikita Smith and Brandon Smith; great-grandchildren, Haylee Saunders, Kylee Saunders and Carson Roberts; sisters, Vivian Langley of New Zealand and Christine White of England; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter B. Smith; parents; brother, Lawrence Rich; and sister, Maureen Ford.
Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family at fry-gibbs.com.
