Police investigate reported fraud
Paris police met with the victim of a fraud in the 600 block of Clarksville Street at 10:43 a.m. Friday.
The victim reported that two checks were cashed on their account totaling over $7,900.
The incidents are under investigation.
Paris woman arrested on multiple warrants
At 10 p.m., Friday, Paris police met with a person in the lobby of the Police Department who was turning themselves in on warrants.
The 38-year-old Paris woman was found to have two outstanding Municipal Court warrants and a Lamar County probation violation warrant on a charge of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram conviction. The suspect was booked and was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
Paris police were dispatched to the area of State Highway 19/24 at 11:56 p.m., Friday due to a report of a vehicle traveling into Paris that was swerving on the roadway.
Officers located the vehicle and followed it onto SE Loop 286 and observed it to swerve across the white line near the shoulder of the roadway. Officers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, a 35-year0old Dallas man. During the investigation, officers observed marijuana particles inside the vehicle.
The suspect admitted to smoking two blunts a few hours earlier. During a search of the vehicle, officers located two pounds of marijuana inside the trunk and a package labeled “White Bubblegum Gelato” in the cab of the vehicle. The package read that it contained cannabis.
The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana of more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds and possession of a controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams. He was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Investigation continues into reported burglary
Paris police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 3100 block of Pine Mill Road at 8:55 a.m. Saturday.
The victim reported that when they returned home from camping, they found his ex-wife inside the residence. When they confronted her about taking a firearm, she denied doing so and fled the scene.
The investigation continues.
Man reported theft of wallet from back pocket
At 12:39 a.m, Sunday, Paris police responded to a theft in the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue. The 28-year-old victim reported that he was walking with headphones on and did not hear anyone approach him but felt someone grab his wallet out of his back pocket. When he turned around, he observed a white/Hispanic female running away with his wallet.
The incident is under investigation.
Paris police arrested a 34-year-old Paris man in the 2500 block of Bonham Street at 7:20 a.m. Sunday. The suspect was found to have an outstanding felony Lamar County warrant charging him with theft of less than $2,500 with at least two prior convictions.
He was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Man reports theft of pistol from vehicle
Paris police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200 block of Robin Road at 2:15 p.m. Sunday,
The victim reported that they believe that when they arrived home the previous evening, their child did not close the back passenger door of their vehicle and someone entered the vehicle during the night and stole a pistol.
The investigation continues.
Calls For Service: Paris Police responded to 261 calls for service and arrested nine people on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.