TEMPLE — David Basinger of Deport is the newly elected vice chairman of the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board, a board he was elected to in 2018 to represent Area IV, which includes 52 counties in East Texas.
In addition to his work with the state board, Basinger has served on the Lamar Soil and Water Conservation District since 2002 and currently is chairman.
In other areas of leadership, Basinger has served as a Prairiland ISD trustee for more than 20 years, is a member of the Lamar County Farm Bureau and Deport Cemetery Board as well as a past member of the Lamar-Delta Levee Improvement District.
Basinger runs a 3,200-acre farm in the Sulphur River bottom where he raises corn, soybeans and hay. He and his wife of 39 years, Connie, have two children, Matthew and Christopher. The couple also has two granddaughters.
Established by the Texas Legislature in 1939, the TSSWCB is governed by seven board members, all of which are actively involved in agriculture or silviculture. Five of the board members are voted in by a delegation of their local peers, and two board members are appointed the Governor of Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.