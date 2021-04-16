Billie Jo Stroud Hawkins

Billie Jo (Jodie) Stroud Hawkins, age 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 16, 2021at Heritage House of Paris, after a lengthy illness.

She was welcomed into her long awaited eternal home in Heaven by her Lord Jesus Christ.

Graveside services are scheduled for Monday, April 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Open

Air Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery, with Dr. Tommy Turner officiating. The family will be

at the Chapel one hour prior to the service to greet friends.

Jodie was married to Quinton Ray Hawkins for almost 70 years when he passed away in

2013. They were married on Jan. 29, 1944 in Ft. Smith, Arkansas while Quinton was on

furlough during his service in the Army Air Corps. They resided in Honey Grove, Texas

after his discharge until 1954 when they moved to Paris with Quinton’s long career with

the Automotive, Inc. She and Quinton reared all of their four children in the same home

in Paris.

“Jodie” was born in Honey Grove, Texas on Nov. 1, 1924, to Noah Stroud and Flora

Cooper Stroud. Her siblings Rayford, Henry and Frank Stroud all preceded her in death.

A daughter, Olivia Ann Hawkins Griffith, preceded her in an untimely death in Oct.,

2013. A special sister-in-law, Manette Stroud, also preceded her a few months ago.

Manette was ‘the sister’ she never had all through their lives.

Jodie was a graduate of Honey Grove High School. She was a faithful and long time

member of First Baptist Church of Paris, which she loved until her last day. She enjoyed

teaching Sunday School for over 30 years to young children and supported all the

ministries of her church home. She enjoyed serving as a Kiwanian with Quinton and

serving up many of the delicious pancakes each March to their community. For many

years, she accompanied Quinton to Camp Kiwanis at Pat Mayse Lake weekly to clean

and do maintenance after weekend campers vacated the site. She enjoyed her close

circle of dear friends through social outings and long lunches for many years. Jodie is

the last of the group to “turn out the lights” on the life. She was also a past member of

C’est la Vie women’s luncheon club.

She was a stay at home mother and wife until her children completed their education.

She then discovered she enjoyed the friendships she built through her retail work with

Ayres Dept. Store, Company’s Coming and Village Jewelers. She spent many happy years

with James and Anna Martin at Village Jewelers until the store closed.

Jodie was an accomplished seamstress and often stayed up all night sewing a unique prom dress or a special outfit for her children to wear the next day. She was an amazing cook for her family including Quinton’s favorite coconut cream pie or Sunday roast beef with all the

trimmings, to be completed just after she got home from Sunday services. Gatherings for

Sunday meals as a family was a tradition that lasted many years.

Surviving children are Linda Hawkins Flippen and husband, Rodney of Paris, Steven

Stroud Hawkins and wife, Terresa, of Crockett, Texas, Mark Leslie Hawkins and wife, Jo

Beth, of Bellaire, Texas and son-in-law, Chuck Griffith of Frisco, Texas; grandchildren are

Jerod Flippen and wife, Mirtha, Leah Flippen and fiancée, Clayton Null, Jason Griffith

and wife, Linda, Jeremy Griffith, Lori Hawkins Janek and husband, Jason, Niki Hawkins

Reed and husband, Scott, Joie Hawkins Brownlee and husband, Chris, Weston Hawkins

and wife, Shelby and Audrey Hawkins; great-grandchildren are Brendan, Joseph and

Delaney Griffith, Caroline, Patrick and Sam Janek and Quinton and Foster Brownlee.

Each of these family members were the pride and joy for this Mother, Grandmother and

Great-grandmother who she prayed for daily. She is also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Byrd and Dorothy Nell Hawkins, of Sulphur Springs; nephews, Doug Stroud (Donna), Jack Hawkins (Sheila); and nieces Elaine Cox and Diane Rawls (Ken); special friends, Jackie Woodfin, Carolyn Ladd and Brad and Stacy Eatherly, were especially kind to our mother.

The staff at Heritage House became like family during the isolation year, due to Covid and are appreciated for this effort.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any desired memorials be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 489, Paris, Texas 75460

Online condolences may be sent to the Hawkins family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.

