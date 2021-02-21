BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will meet at 11 a.m. Monday to possibly take action on extending its disaster declaration for extreme winter weather. The meeting, physically closed to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 826 5172 6193.
The Commissioners’ Court also plans to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, again broadcasting the meeting over Zoom with meeting ID 831 8140 8795. The agenda includes possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and plans of action; the process of reducing the statutory speed limit for county roads from 60 mph to 30 mph; the continuation of insurance coverage for retirees; to issue a request for proposal for updating the county’s mitigation plan; to address safety concerns with Bryco-Bryant Co.; and the approval of financial reports and previous meeting minutes.
The court also plans an executive session, with possible action to follow.
BONHAM
Fannin commissioners to meet Monday, Tuesday
The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will meet at 11 a.m. Monday to possibly take action on extending its disaster declaration for extreme winter weather. The meeting, physically closed to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 826 5172 6193.
The Commissioners’ Court also plans to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, again broadcasting the meeting over Zoom with meeting ID 831 8140 8795. The agenda includes possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and plans of action; the process of reducing the statutory speed limit for county roads from 60 mph to 30 mph; the continuation of insurance coverage for retirees; to issue a request for proposal for updating the county’s mitigation plan; to address safety concerns with Bryco-Bryant Co.; and the approval of financial reports and previous meeting minutes.
The court also plans an executive session, with possible action to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.