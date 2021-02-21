Fannin commissioners to meet Monday, Tuesday

fannin.jpg

Fannin County Courthouse in Bonham

BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will meet at 11 a.m. Monday to possibly take action on extending its disaster declaration for extreme winter weather. The meeting, physically closed to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 826 5172 6193.

The Commissioners’ Court also plans to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday, again broadcasting the meeting over Zoom with meeting ID 831 8140 8795. The agenda includes possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and plans of action; the process of reducing the statutory speed limit for county roads from 60 mph to 30 mph; the continuation of insurance coverage for retirees; to issue a request for proposal for updating the county’s mitigation plan; to address safety concerns with Bryco-Bryant Co.; and the approval of financial reports and previous meeting minutes.

The court also plans an executive session, with possible action to follow.

