Charles William Wilkerson, 83, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born on Dec. 25, 1937, to Bill and Clara Tucker Wilkerson.
He married Margaret Wolfe on Feb. 4, 1961.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, on March 23, 2020; his parents; and one sister.
He is survived by his children, Cindy McGee and husband, Jimmy, Wayne Wilkerson and wife, Cathy, and Keith Wilkerson and wife, Becky; grandchildren, Kristi Smith, Justin McGee, Toby Wilkerson, Ashley Wilkerson and Jaycee Wilkerson; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters.
