FORT WORTH — Scholarships were recently awarded to members of the Chisum FFA Chapter by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble Scholarship Committee. The scholarships were awarded as follows:
$4,000 – Kip Floyd, son of Dashielle Floyd
$4,000 – Collin Vorheis, son of Jeremy and Hope Vorheis.
These students participated in the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show Calf Scramble program making them eligible for the scholarship program. Seventy-two youth shared in $340,000 in Calf Scramble scholarship dollars.
Their scholarships are the result of the hard work and dedication necessary for participants to complete the rigorous Calf Scramble program. The moment they caught a calf during a 2020 Stock Show rodeo performance their Calf Scramble journey began. These youth utilized Stock Show funds toward the purchase of a calf that they cared for in 2020. Besides caring for their heifer, monthly reports and a final essay were required to remain eligible for scholarship consideration. Meeting in February, the Committee awarded these scholarships.
The 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for Jan. 14 through Feb. 5. Rodeo tickets will be available beginning Sept. 13. For more information go to www.fwssr.com. or call 817-877-2400.
