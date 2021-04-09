Linda Smith Bridges, of Paris, Texas, flew up to heaven on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Linda was born in Mount Vernon, Texas on Oct. 24, 1950, to Vernita ‘Ann’ Skinner and William ‘Gene’ Smith.
Linda attended school in Detroit, Texas and worked as a hairdresser at The Personal Touch in Paris, Texas for over 20 years. Linda had a one-of -a-kind sense of humor and was known for her sense of style and home décor.
Linda is survived by her two daughters, Denise Dixon and husband, William, of Paris, Texas and Sabrina Fuchs and husband, Brian, of Wasilla, Alaska; stepson, Brandon Bridges and wife, Claudia, of Taylortown, Texas; stepdaughter, Geri Kay Bridges, of Paris, Texas; five grandchildren, Evan Roberts, Presli Roberts and Bralen ‘Scout’ Bestul and husband, Trever, of Paris, Texas, Britton Latham, of Arcata, California and Keeli Johnson and husband, Ethan, of Hugo, Oklahoma; two sisters, Pam Smith, of Paris, Texas and Anita Fisher, of Wasilla, Alaska; one aunt, Linda Thomas, of Discovery Bay, California; one uncle, Bud and wife, Louise, of Cooper, Texas; numerous, nieces and nephews and step-grandchildren. Linda is also survived by her beloved and precious, two great-grandchildren, Linkin Boswell and Heidi Bestul, who gave her much delight.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Bridges; her parents, Vernita ‘Ann’ Skinner and William ‘Gene’ Smith; two brothers, Stanley Smith and Travis Smith; and three sisters, Carron Mae Herring, Patricia Buckley and Kathy Furr.
A private family memorial service will be held in Linda’s honor. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunerlahome.com.
