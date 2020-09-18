Weekend Weather.jpg
The weekend will be quite pleasant with highs in the 80s and lower humidity. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances will be very low Friday through Sunday.
Good morning, Red River Valley!

The forecast is calling for days of sunshiny weather as deep northeasterly flow prevails, bringing drier and cooler air into the area over the next 24 to 36 hours. Today will be sunny with a high near 84. Tonight also will be clear, which will help the low fall into the upper 50s. Saturday will be much of the same, although noticeably cooler with a high of just 80 degrees. Saturday night also will be clear as the low falls to near 54. 

Fall is in the air, folks! Have a great Friday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

