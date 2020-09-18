Good morning, Red River Valley!
The forecast is calling for days of sunshiny weather as deep northeasterly flow prevails, bringing drier and cooler air into the area over the next 24 to 36 hours. Today will be sunny with a high near 84. Tonight also will be clear, which will help the low fall into the upper 50s. Saturday will be much of the same, although noticeably cooler with a high of just 80 degrees. Saturday night also will be clear as the low falls to near 54.
Fall is in the air, folks! Have a great Friday!
