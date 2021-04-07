Memorial services for 75 year old, Ms. Hattie Mae Taylor “Nannie”, of Clarksville, Texas, who went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 3, 2021, in Clarksville, Texas will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church St, Clarksville, Texas, with the Rev. Joe Liggins officiating.
Services are under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
Please wear a mask for protection.
