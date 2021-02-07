IDABEL, Okla. — Expressions of Youth is a biennial youth art competition at the Museum of the Red River. Every two years, the museum invites artists ages 11 to 19 to submit artwork to be displayed in the Jack Bell Hall.
This year, the museum received a wide variety of submissions, including several ceramic pieces, wax sculptures, photographs, numerous paintings and drawings and even digital art.
The judge for this year’s competition was Lynn Pollei, an art teacher from Shawnee, Oklahoma.
“I want to thank the Museum of the Red River for the opportunity to judge the 2021 expressions of Youth Exhibit. While we are living in uncertain time for things can change in an instant, it is inspiring to see young artists with unwavering passion and creativity. Each piece entered is worthy of acknowledgement. In my mind, everyone can create art but it takes a true artist to be able to visually share and communicate their thoughts, feelings and vision to others. I enjoyed looking at each piece and was so impressed by the creativity and skill of the participants. Judging art is a subjective and difficult process. I saw merit in every entry, however, the pieces I selected really stood out to me. I hope you enjoy my selections and expressive contributions each artist made to this wonderful exhibit,” Pollei said.
Submissions were divided into four categories based on the artist’s age and the media used. Additionally, “Best of Show” was awarded in each age group. The winners are as follows:
Best of Show (11 to 14): Hannah Walker with “Avenger Ponies.”
Best of Show (15 to 19): Kenna Leddick with “As Soft as Steel.”
2D Art (11 to 14): First place — Hunter Rhoades with “Untitled”; second place — Carolyn Tehya Billy with “Farmhouse Dream”; and third place — Jadee West with “Mr. Ceiling Fan.”
2D Art (15 to 19): First place — Blake Dial with “Vedder”; second place — Abigail Froese with “Blaue Traume”; and third place — Breece Berryhill with “Small Town.”
3D Art (11 to 14): First place — Lendan West with “Chicken Pot Pie”; second place — Lendan West with “Normal Pot.”
3D Art (15 to 19): First place — Sloan Hickerson with “Zoldyck”; second place — Nicky Teichroeb with “American’s Demise”; and third place — Rabecca Bohanan with “Roots Under Me.”
Winners will be acknowledged at the Awards Ceremony and Reception at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Mary H. Herron Community Conference Center.
